First payments under Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme issued by Revenue

The first payments to companies under the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS) have been made today, Revenue has confirmed.
The agency announced that all businesses that have already submitted claims through Revenue's portal will see payments arrive in their bank account before the weekend, with Temporary Business Energy Payments continuing to be processed during the Christmas period.
To date, over 1,800 businesses registered with the TBESS have had their claims approved, and will receive payments with a combined value of €4.8m in the next few days. A further 900 businesses have begun, but not fully completed, the claims process.
The agency has warned business that have registered but are yet to submit claims that payments will only be made to those who have completed all the required steps, with a spokesperson saying, "Revenue can only make a payment where all the claim information has been supplied, the required declaration that the qualifying conditions of the scheme are satisfied has been made and the claim submitted."
The TBESS was introduced earlier this year as part of Budget 2023 to support businesses that experienced increases in their electricity or energy costs. Those eligible to apply for the scheme include all tax compliant businesses that carry a case I trade or case II profession that has experienced a significant increase of 50% or more in its average unit price of electricity and/or gas.
The Temporary Business Energy Payment is equal to 40% of a business’ eligible costs, subject to a monthly cap.