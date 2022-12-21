Three Ireland to increase minimum pay rate under recommendations from Living Wage Technical Group

The recommended increase, aiming to help workers cope with soaring inflation, will take place from January 1 and applies to all employees currently on €23,000 which will see an uplift to over €27,000.
Mark Redmond, chief people officer with telecomms company Three Ireland and UK.

Wed, 21 Dec, 2022 - 08:45
Cáit Caden

Three Ireland announced plans to increase its minimum pay rate by 17% under recommendations from the Living Wage Technical Group for 2023.

“In recognition of this and of the incredible work our people do, we are pleased to commit to the hourly rate of €13.85 as recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group for 2023,” said Mark Redmond, chief people officer at Three Ireland and Three UK.

The hike represents a 35% increase from the telecomms company’s 2021 hourly rate of €10.20.

The main beneficiaries of the increase are in retail and customer service. Three employs 1400 employees in Ireland.

Earlier this year, Three announced expansion plans for its operations at its Limerick customer centre, creating 175 new jobs over the next four years as the Irish office begins to export services to Three UK business customers for the first time.

