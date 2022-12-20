Volkswagen output hit by Covid outbreaks in China

A wave of infections could disrupt global supply chains and the wider economy.
The German carmaker has arranged for staff in several workshops at a plant it operates with China FAW Group to work 11 hours a shift, with two shifts operating each day, for at least three days. Photo: AP Photo/Jens Meyer

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 14:50
Bloomberg

Volkswagen is requiring employees at one of its factories in southern China to work extended hours to compensate for production losses after staff came down sick with Covid, a person familiar with the matter said, as a wave of infections snakes across the country.

The German carmaker has arranged for staff in several workshops at a plant it operates with China FAW Group to work 11 hours a shift, with two shifts operating each day, for at least three days, as it seeks to make up for lost output before the year’s end, according to the person familiar with the plans, and a company memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Workers at the plant generally work eight hours per shift. The stepped-up schedule started December 19 and will run through December 21 and applies to some employees on the welding, painting, general assembly and repair lines, the person said, asking not to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak publicly.

The alterations were made after too many workers got Covid and called in sick, the person said. A representative for Volkswagen in China didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

China is witnessing a surge in Covid infections after it abandoned stringent pandemic restrictions last month and plunged headlong into re-opening.

The sudden transition from a nation determined to eliminate Covid to one that’s resigned to live with it poses particular challenges for manufacturers, which need a certain volume of working staff to meet delivery targets. A wave of infections could disrupt global supply chains and the wider economy.

