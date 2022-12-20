Volkswagen output hit by Covid outbreaks in China

Volkswagen is requiring employees at one of its factories in southern China to work extended hours to compensate for production losses after staff came down sick with Covid, a person familiar with the matter said, as a wave of infections snakes across the country.

The German carmaker has arranged for staff in several workshops at a plant it operates with China FAW Group to work 11 hours a shift, with two shifts operating each day, for at least three days, as it seeks to make up for lost output before the year’s end, according to the person familiar with the plans, and a company memo seen by Bloomberg News.