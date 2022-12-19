Tesla ramps up output in Berlin and Texas but hits target later than planned

Elon Musk and Tesla often set ambitious targets, and the company is often late meeting them
Tesla ramps up output in Berlin and Texas but hits target later than planned

Joerg Steinbach, the regional economy minister of Brandenburg, has said Tesla would be moving to three shifts at the plant by the end of the year to bump up output. 

Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 17:56

Tesla's German plant produced 3,000 cars last week for the first time, the carmaker has tweeted — but the milestone was reached over two months later than planned in both Berlin and Austin in Texas, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The memo, which Reuters reported on in September, projected 3,000 units in weekly output from the Gruenheide plant near Berlin in the first week of October, and from Tesla's plant in Austin in the first week of November.

Yet it took until last week for Tesla to post celebratory pictures on Twitter stating it had reached that target in both locations — last Thursday for Austin, and Sunday for Berlin.

Tesla did not respond to requests for comment on the memo or the delay in hitting the 3,000-car output target in Berlin and Austin.

Chief executive Elon Musk and Tesla often set ambitious targets, and the company is often late meeting them. In April, for instance, Mr Musk had said Tesla could hit 60% growth in deliveries. By July, the company had walked that target back to 50% for this year.

The production plans seen by Reuters in September forecast that Tesla produces almost 495,000 Model Y and Models 3s — which together account for about 95% of Tesla's output — in the fourth quarter, blowing past projected growth in the global autos market.

Yet alongside the delays in Austin and Berlin, the carmaker has grappled since then with issues including elevated inventory in Shanghai, its most important production hub, where it plans to cut December output of the Model Y by over 20% from the previous month.

Joerg Steinbach, the regional economy minister of Brandenburg, has said Tesla would be moving to three shifts at the plant by the end of the year to bump up output. 

In the US, shares of the electric-car maker edged down 1% at one stage. Mr Musk in a poll has faced calls to quit as Twitter's CEO. 

  • Reuters

Read More

Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales approach the $40bn mark

More in this section

Meta layoffs expected EU warns Meta over Facebook Marketplace  competition breach
India to Keep Buying Oil from Nations Including Russia Investors in Big Oil call for more aggressive climate change goals
Braun of Wirecard AG attends the company's annual news conference in Aschheim ‘It was a swindle from the beginning’: Key witness in Wirecard fraud trial gives evidence
TeslaCompaniesManufacturingPlace: IrelandPlace: BerlinPlace: TexasPerson: Elon MuskOrganisation: Tesla
<p>Europe got hit by roughly €1tn from surging energy costs in the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine.</p>

Electric Ireland to introduce extra credit for customers as energy prices soar

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s