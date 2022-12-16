Bank of Ireland shares climb 5.5% on outlook

Bank of Ireland shares have now soared by over 70% this year, to value the lender at over €8.85bn
Bank of Ireland shares climb 5.5% on outlook

Bank of Ireland, now led by new CEO Myles O'Grady (pictured), the shares have also been driven by the additional pricing power commanded by Irish lenders as rivals, Ulster Bank and KBC Bank, prepare to close their doors in the Republic.

Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 14:35
Eamon Quinn

Shares in Bank of Ireland climbed 5.5% after the lender increased its net interest income target for the year, and reassured over the changes to its insurance and wealth business from accounting changes. 

The performance of many bank shares across Europe has been helped as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England hiked interest rates because the lenders tend to generate more income as a result.  

In the case of Bank of Ireland, now led by new CEO Myles O'Grady, the shares have also been driven by the additional pricing power commanded by Irish lenders as rivals, Ulster Bank and KBC Bank, prepare to close their doors in the Republic.

Bank of Ireland shares have now soared by over 70% this year, to value the lender at over €8.85bn. 

In the update, the bank said that "reflecting the evolving interest rate environment", net interest income will increase 10% this year, up from its earlier guidance for an increase of up to 7%.

It also detailed the effects of changes in accounting rules will have on its insurance and wealth operations. 

John Cronin, banking analyst at Goodbody, said the new guidance would lead to upgrades in the bank's pre-tax estimates. 

However, he said that the market had already taken on board much of the improved outlook for Irish banks, but, was a "slight positive nonetheless".

Read More

Banks told to improve communication around mortgage switching

More in this section

US-POLITICS-ECONOMY-BUDGET US sanctions one of Russia's richest men, his family and investments
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Blarney Woollen Mills Group posts profits of €8.4m     Blarney Woollen Mills Group posts profits of €8.4m    
#BankingOrganisation: Bank of IrelandOrganisation: European Central BankOrganisation: Bank of England
<p>Tesla’s market value also slumped below the half-trillion-dollar mark for the first time since November 2020. </p>

Elon Musk’s Tesla share sales approach the $40bn mark

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s