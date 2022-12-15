Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with TEKenable, Energia Renewables, daa, Irish Association of Youth Orchestras, Bibby Financial Services and CyberSafeKids.

Donal Martin has been appointed as client director with digital services company TEKenable, driving new aviation business growth in Ireland and the UK, helping aviation companies transition from legacy systems to scalable technology. He has worked exclusively in aviation for 14 years and joins from China International Aviation Leasing Services (CALS) where he was VP of operations and head of lease management. He has also worked in Aergo Capital, Avolon and AMCK. He holds a BBS degree from DCU and a diploma in Aviation Leasing and Finance from the Law Society of Ireland. Throughout his career, Donal has been responsible for system implementation and process and procedure design in the aviation sector.

Jodie Neary has been appointed as offshore stakeholder and engagement manager with green energy company Energia Renewables, promoting its proposed North Celtic Sea offshore wind farm project, off the Waterford coast, and its South Irish Sea wind project off the coast of Wexford and Wicklow. She served most recently as an elected Wicklow county councillor for the Social Democrats prior to which she was a parliamentary assistant in Dáil Éireann for over a decade. She will lead engagement with all stakeholders to ensure that local communities, public representatives, the fishing community and others are fully informed on the energy projects as they develop.

Kenny Jacobs has been appointed as CEO of Dublin Airport Authority (daa) for a seven-year term, succeeding Dalton Philips. State-owned, daa’s principal activities include operating Dublin and Cork airports, global airport retailing through its subsidiary Aer Rianta International (ARI) and international aviation consultancy and investment through daa International. A Cork native, Kenny has extensive experience in marketing, commercial and operations in large consumer businesses. As Ryanair’s chief marketing officer, he lead digital, customer service, marketing and communications. He has also worked for Metro Group, MoneySuperMarket and Tesco Ireland & UK. He brings valuable international experience to the role.

Edel Carmody, appointed as marketing and communications officer for Irish Association of Youth Orchestras. A native of Kerry, she has lived in Cork since 2014. She has worked as a marketing officer for Cyclone Rep Theatre, providing Shakespearean theatre-in-education for young people, and worked for Cork Harbour Festival and Cork International Film Festival in marketing and communications roles. She has volunteered with mental health and arts festival First Fortnight, and with a number of community organisations. She holds a degree in English and History from UCC, an MA in Gender Studies from UCD and a certificate in Digital Marketing from MTU.

Ala Browne has been appointed as business development manager for Dublin and Eastern Ireland with Bibby Financial Services Ireland, provider of funding solutions to Irish SMEs. He joined Bibby five years ago as relationship manager, progressing to relationship management team lead. He previously worked in in relationship manager roles with AIB. Ala’s core skills are in financial analysis, credit risk and analysis and portfolio management, with particular expertise in increasing funding facilities, international trade, M&A activity and refinance. He holds a degree and a masters in Economics from NUIG. He will work with SMEs to inform them of the funding options available to them.

John Fitzsimons has been appointed as the chair of CyberSafeKids. John is a self-employed business coach, consultant, and teaches in UCD Smurfit and DCU Business Schools. Previously, John was CEO of Camara Education, a social enterprise that uses technology to deliver 21st century skills and improve education in disadvantaged communities around the world. He has split his career working between the commercial and charity sectors in Ireland, the UK and Africa. He holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from UCD, an MBA from UCD Smurfit School of Business and a Diploma in Advanced Coaching from UCD Smurfit School.