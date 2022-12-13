Republic of Work expands across Munster with opening of second office in Tipperary

The new Clonmel office is set to open in January, 2023
The working hub was opened in 2017 on South Mall in Cork city

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 09:57
Emer Walsh

Cork co-working and innovation hub, Republic of Work has announced its expansion across Munster, opening up its second office next month in Clonmel. 

The hub aims to improve remote working for the Tipperary town and is set to open officially on Dr Croke Place in January, 2023.

Founded in 2017 on South Mall in Cork city, the hub operates as a space for remote businesses to work from, offering meeting rooms, working desks and office facilities for its members.

CEO at Republic of Work, Frank Brennan said, “Our team is really looking forward to working with people in Clonmel. This new office will offer a much-needed solution to the growing flexible work issues we’re seeing across the country. 

"We have gained a wealth of experience in Cork over the last number of years and the aim is to bring this knowledge and benefit to the heart of the business community in Tipperary.”

The expansion comes following a surge in demand for remote and flexible spaces coming out of the pandemic, with the Republic of Work reporting a 200% increase in enquiries about workspaces last year.

Just last week, Clonmel was found to be one of the best towns in Ireland for remote working, ranking 7th out of 50 by switcher.ie in their 2022 Remote Working Index.

The town was credited for it's "affordable housing, fast fibre broadband and 5G," along with its "good all round amenities" for single people, couples and families.

With almost 40% of employees nationwide working from home in 2021, a report published by the Department of Enterprise found that just under 90% of that cohort wanted to continue doing so in the future.

