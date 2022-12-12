Nestle to invest €40m in Ukraine food plant

Nestle is one of very few international companies to announce new investments in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country.

Mon, 12 Dec, 2022 - 15:42
Olena Harmash

Nestle will invest 40 million Swiss francs (€40.5m) to launch a new production facility in western Ukraine, the company has said. 

"This is an important move for Nestlé, taken in a very challenging time for the country," Alessandro Zanelli, Nestlé chief executive for South Eastern Europe Market, said in a statement.

"We aim to create a food and culinary hub, ensuring incremental jobs and serving the needs of Ukrainians and all European citizens with high quality products," he said.

Russia's invasion has wrecked Ukraine's economy, which is projected to shrink by 35% this year, according to International Monetary Fund estimates. 

In recent weeks power blackouts have spread throughout the country as Russia intensified attacks on Ukrainian power facilities.

Nestle, which already has about 5,800 staff in Ukraine, is planning to add 1,500 new jobs at the new production facility in Smolyhiv in the Volyn region.

The new factory is intended to help boost cold sauces, seasonings, soups, and instant food production, supplying both the domestic market and markets in Europe. 

Multinational firms added more than 24,000 new jobs in 2022, but momentum set to slow next year

