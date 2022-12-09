Primark to open 27 new stores over the next year despite inflation

The company said its outlook for the year is unchanged and it expects “significant” growth in sales.
Cáit Caden

Primark's parent company Associated British Foods, or ABF, plans to open 27 new stores by the end of the financial year in 2023 as shoppers flock to budget retailers as inflation levels remain high.

“At this early stage, Primark trading in this financial year has been encouraging,” the company said in a trading update.

Six new stores have already been opened this year as part of the company’s growth plans.

"We continue to expect but the volatility of our input costs has diminished," said chairman Michael McLintock.

However, it predicted that its adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share to be lower than the previous financial year.

Primark, which also trades as Penneys in Ireland, has invested in many of its Irish stores so far this year including expanding its Eyre Square store in Galway.

In its annual report last month, the retail group posted adjusted operating profit of £1.44bn (€1.65bn). The company also said sales at its Irish Penneys stores rose 48% last year.

Primark is a leading international retailer with over 400 stores in 14 countries. Founded by Irish entrepreneur Arthur Ryan, the first store was opened in 1969 on Mary Street, Dublin, which is still its headquarters today.

The company aims to trade from 530 stores by the end of 2026, including 60 in the US.

Meanwhile, ABF said profits for its food business, which includes brands such as Twinings tea and Patak’s curry jars, are expected to be higher than last year.

