Limerick cleantech firm Peregrine to add 20 jobs after investment

Irish cleantech company Peregrine Technologies has announced the creation of 20 new roles after receiving an investment of €17.7m from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.

The new roles are planned to be filled in the next 12 months, with Peregrine using the funding to scale one of its divisions, FPD Recycling. The jobs announced today will be in the areas of marketing, finance, data science, AI and automation engineering.