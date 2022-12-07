Limerick cleantech firm Peregrine to add 20 jobs after investment

The announcement follows the approval of a €17.7m investment to the firm
Peregrine Technologies CEO, Paudy O’Brien.

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 12:22
Emer Walsh

Irish cleantech company Peregrine Technologies has announced the creation of 20 new roles after receiving an investment of €17.7m from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator.

The new roles are planned to be filled in the next 12 months, with Peregrine using the funding to scale one of its divisions, FPD Recycling. The jobs announced today will be in the areas of marketing, finance, data science, AI and automation engineering.

Founded in 2018 by CEO Paudy O'Brien and Chief Operator, Gary Moloney, Peregrine Technologies is headquartered in Nexus Innovation Centre at University of Limerick. The company's first division, FPD recycling, applies automated solutions to the recycling of flat panels and screen displays to prevent them from turning hazardous after use.

Commenting on the announcement, Peregrine Technologies CEO, Paudy O’Brien said: “According to the UN, 54 million metric tonnes of electronic waste was generated in 2021. Our mission is to modernise the waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling industry with one goal in mind - that every flat screen in the world is seen as a valuable commodity rather than a hazardous waste.” 

“Our technology is developed, proven in the market and ready to scale globally. New customer wins in the US and Europe as well as our recent EIC Accelerator funding is driving our growth. The new cleantech high-level roles announced today will play a significant role as we scale internationally, update existing sites and develop additional technologies that drive the circular economy.” 

“We are delighted to be in the 8% of companies to be funded under the EIC Accelerator. It’s a testament to our team and our vision. It also demonstrates the commercial nature of the Green Deal and the EU’s commitment to better recycling of WEEE, the fastest growing and most hazardous waste on the planet.” 

