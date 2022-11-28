Danny Healy-Rae firm posts record profit of €1m

The plant-hire and civil engineering company owned by independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae posted record profit of over €1m last year.

New figures lodged by Healy-Rae Plant Hire Ltd at the Companies Office show that post-tax profits increased 44% to €1.07m in 2021.

The record profits means the company’s accumulated profits rose to €3.6m at the end of last December.

The business has been on a steady growth path in recent years despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The business made a profit of €444,714 in 2019 and a profit of €444,227 in 2018.

The company’s cash funds last year decreased sharply from €2m to €993,714.

The profit for 2021 takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €415,187 and a profit of €90,021 on the disposal of a tangible fixed asset.

Details of 2021 purchase orders published by Kerry County Council show that Healy-Rae Plant Hire Ltd last year received €45,733 for a council capital works contract.

The book value of the company’s tangible assets also increased sharply from €1.3m to €2m.

Danny Healy-Rae serves on the board with his wife Eileen and their 37-year-old son Johnny, who runs the day-to-day operations of the business.

Pay for directors increased by €3,000 to €33,000.

The accounts for Healy-Rae Plant Hire Ltd show that Danny Healy-Rae and Eileen Healy-Rae control the company.

The firm controls a subsidiary firm, Sunville Construction Ltd, where profits increased last year 12-fold to €198,737.