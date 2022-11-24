Heineken to provide temporary support to hospitality businesses following decision to increase keg prices 

Heineken Ireland will provide hospitality business operators with a transition discount for a three-month period following the company’s recent decision to increase the on-trade price of kegs from December 1.

Heineken Ireland has advised its customers that for the next three-month period the company will support them with a 3.5% discount on all keg deliveries. This will apply to all Heineken Ireland brands including Murphy’s Stout and Orchard Thieves cider.