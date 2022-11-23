Pepsi maker BritVic to increase prices next year due to 'persistent' inflationary pressures

MiWadi owner BritVic said it will introduce further price increases for its products next year as inflationary pressures are “expected to persist”.
The company is confident about the resilience of its products, having weathered the Covid-19 storm, but said it is difficult to forecast consumer demand in the near term due to the current uncertain environment.
“Economic forecasts suggest that 2023 will be another challenging year, as inflationary pressures continue, and low consumer confidence is anticipated to persist across our main markets,” the company said.
In its latest trading update, the company posted a 15.5% increase in revenue to almost €2bn, driven by both price and volume and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
"We have delivered excellent results, with strong growth in volume, revenue and profit, in the face of significant headwinds,” said Simon Litherland, CEO of BritVic.
In Ireland, revenue increased by nearly 19% due to both volume and average revenue per litre (ARP) growth.
All BritVic brands recorded growth in Ireland, including Pepsi which went up 17, MiWadi climbed 18% and Ballygowan rose almost 23%.
“We recognise that there are significant inflationary pressures on our consumers, customers and suppliers, and we remain focused on mitigating costs in a responsible manner through efficiency initiatives and revenue management, while continuing to invest in our brands, people, sustainability and infrastructure,” said Mr Litherland.