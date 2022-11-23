Pepsi maker BritVic to increase prices next year due to 'persistent' inflationary pressures

In its latest trading update, the company posted a 15.5% increase in revenue to almost €2bn, driven by both price and volume and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.
Pepsi maker BritVic to increase prices next year due to 'persistent' inflationary pressures

In Ireland, revenue increased by nearly 19% due to both volume and average revenue per litre (ARP) growth.  Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

Wed, 23 Nov, 2022 - 08:41
Cáit Caden

MiWadi owner BritVic said it will introduce further price increases for its products next year as inflationary pressures are “expected to persist”.

The company is confident about the resilience of its products, having weathered the Covid-19 storm, but said it is difficult to forecast consumer demand in the near term due to the current uncertain environment.

“Economic forecasts suggest that 2023 will be another challenging year, as inflationary pressures continue, and low consumer confidence is anticipated to persist across our main markets,” the company said.

In its latest trading update, the company posted a 15.5% increase in revenue to almost €2bn, driven by both price and volume and the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

"We have delivered excellent results, with strong growth in volume, revenue and profit, in the face of significant headwinds,” said Simon Litherland, CEO of BritVic.

In Ireland, revenue increased by nearly 19% due to both volume and average revenue per litre (ARP) growth.

All BritVic brands recorded growth in Ireland, including Pepsi which went up 17, MiWadi climbed 18% and Ballygowan rose almost 23%.

“We recognise that there are significant inflationary pressures on our consumers, customers and suppliers, and we remain focused on mitigating costs in a responsible manner through efficiency initiatives and revenue management, while continuing to invest in our brands, people, sustainability and infrastructure,” said Mr Litherland.

More in this section

Companies building strategies that align for people, planet and profitability Companies building strategies that align for people, planet and profitability
Deirdre Veldon appointed new Managing Director of the Irish Times Group Deirdre Veldon appointed new Managing Director of the Irish Times Group
Barryroe secures €40m in new funding to proceed to next phase of drilling off Cork coast Barryroe secures €40m in new funding to proceed to next phase of drilling off Cork coast
<p>The PC maker also forecast a lower-than-expected profit for the first quarter as it expects softness in both consumer and commercial demand. File picture: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg</p>

HP to shed 6,000 jobs - unclear how Irish workforce will be impacted

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.243 s