JP McManus says education is 'key' for securing investment into Ireland

Billionaire businessman and racehorse owner JP McManus said the quality of education in Ireland will lead to increased foreign direct investment, especially in regional parts of the country.

Mr McManus made his comments after he was awarded the Limerick Chamber President’s Award.

"We're fortunate here in Limerick with our three third level institutions as they are really forward thinking, doing everything they can to bring investment into the region. The role of our universities is key to our future," said Mr McManus.

Mr McManus was selected by Limerick Chamber president Donal Cantillon for his impact on the region from his own business activity and investments such as Adare Manor, which was chosen as the leading resort in the world by Conde Nast.

“Limerick has so much to offer, not least in terms of talent for companies,” he said at the ceremony.

“When an organisation, be it a multinational or one of our own, is setting up in Ireland, the first thing they look at is what talent is available to them,” he added.

Mr McManus was also recognised for his philanthropic work including the JP McManus Benevolent Fund, which have invested in not-for-profit organisations in education, healthcare and community initiatives, many of which support the most vulnerable people across Limerick and the Mid-West Region.

There were around 400 attendees at the gala weekend event in Mr McManus’s home county of Limerick.

It was the first in-person President’s Dinner and Mid-West Regional Business Awards since before the pandemic.

At the event, medical devices company Stryker also won Business of the Year.