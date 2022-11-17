US college to increase the number of students it sends to Cork for work placements

Warren Jaferian, Dean of International Education, Endicott College, Boston, Dr Steven Di Salvo, President of Endicott College, Boston, Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde, along with Stanley Browne and Ewen Barry, both partners at Halberg, during their courtesy visit to Cork City Hall. Picture: David Keane.

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 10:21
Alan Healy

Cork education firm Halberg which places US college students with Irish companies for their study-abroad programme has agreed a new partnership with Boston's Endicott College.

The five-year partnership will see an increase in students from 60 to more than 100 visiting Cork each year for work placements.

Halberg, founded by Stanley Browne and Ewen Barry, works with American colleges seeking to develop their study-abroad programme in Ireland, by making connections for them with Irish third-level institutions and businesses. Halberg facilitates internships and also manages their accommodation needs including supervision, cultural and services support.

The business was established five years ago to service the accommodation needs of US students who typically stay for one college semester.

The company has now agreed a five-year deal with Endicott College on Boston's North Shore. Students enrolled with Endicott and who wish to take part in the programme come to Ireland to stay at Halberg’s Halls of Residence in Cork city.

Speaking on his visit to Cork, President of Endicott College Dr Steven DiSalvo said: "Our relationship with Cork builds on the solid foundation of links between our two cities, going back to the very foundation of the United States of America."

"Halberg has been a key component in establishing our presence in Cork and helping our students gain valuable internships through their network of business connections."

Stanley Browne of Halberg said they have worked with Endicott College over the past five years. "We believe quality placements can make for quality students. We hope to make a greater connection with Ireland and the US and maintain the strong diaspora connection, which works extremely well in the case with Endicott college."

