Shannon Airport Group breaks ground on R&D facility

Third major construction project to be undertaken this year by the Shannon Airport Group
Shannon Airport Group breaks ground on R&D facility

 At the official sod turning at Shannon Airport Group's new  R&D facility on the Shannon Campus were, from left@ John O'Connell, OCC Construction, Ray O'Driscoll, COO Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine , CEO Shannon Airport Group and Garret Nestor, OCC Construction Manager. Picture: Eamon Ward

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 16:35
Alan Healy

The Shannon Airport Group has broken ground on its new €6m research and development technology facility.

The 40,000 sq. ft. of facilities will be targeted at manufacturing, industrial and R&D needs for both FDI and Irish enterprises.

It is the third major construction project to be undertaken this year by the Shannon Airport Group and is expected to generate up to 70 jobs during the construction phase. Since the beginning of 2022, the Shannon Airport Group has already committed a total of €18m to develop property solutions.

The new building will be located at the main entrance to the Shannon Free Zone, on the Shannon Campus, with direct access to the motorway feeding Limerick, Galway, and Dublin. It will include two floors of office space, a high bay production and manufacturing area, and 56 onsite dedicated parking spaces.

Contractor

OCC Construction, a Galway-based construction company, has been appointed as the main contractor. The project will take approximately 10 months to complete and will be a LEED-certified building, constructed to international standards incorporating high energy performance throughout its design.

“We are committed to supplying quality property solutions that attract indigenous and FDI investment to the region," Shannon Airport Group CEO Mary Considine said.

"This development will provide a ready-to-go solution for new companies looking to set up or relocate to the Shannon Campus and fast track the delivery of advanced space for prospective new R&D Technology and Med Tech companies."

Read More

Waterford's Suir Engineering acquired in deal worth up to €80m 

More in this section

Moet Hennessy is running out of champagne as demand surges Moet Hennessy is running out of champagne as demand surges
Sam Bankman-Fried Chaotic collapse of FTX crypto empire triggers more than 1m creditors
Meat Free sign in the supermarket Nestle upbeat on replacing meat with plant proteins despite demand dip
#Business MoversPlace: Shannon
<p>Eir's operating costs decreased 2% year on year to €100m.</p>

Eir's quarterly revenue decline slightly by 1%

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s