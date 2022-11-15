Shannon Airport Group breaks ground on R&D facility

The Shannon Airport Group has broken ground on its new €6m research and development technology facility.

The 40,000 sq. ft. of facilities will be targeted at manufacturing, industrial and R&D needs for both FDI and Irish enterprises.

It is the third major construction project to be undertaken this year by the Shannon Airport Group and is expected to generate up to 70 jobs during the construction phase. Since the beginning of 2022, the Shannon Airport Group has already committed a total of €18m to develop property solutions.

The new building will be located at the main entrance to the Shannon Free Zone, on the Shannon Campus, with direct access to the motorway feeding Limerick, Galway, and Dublin. It will include two floors of office space, a high bay production and manufacturing area, and 56 onsite dedicated parking spaces.

Contractor

OCC Construction, a Galway-based construction company, has been appointed as the main contractor. The project will take approximately 10 months to complete and will be a LEED-certified building, constructed to international standards incorporating high energy performance throughout its design.

“We are committed to supplying quality property solutions that attract indigenous and FDI investment to the region," Shannon Airport Group CEO Mary Considine said.

"This development will provide a ready-to-go solution for new companies looking to set up or relocate to the Shannon Campus and fast track the delivery of advanced space for prospective new R&D Technology and Med Tech companies."