Waterford-based medical technology company Schivo acquires Canadian firm APN Global

Waterford-based medical technology company Schivo has acquired Canadian firm APN Global, a surgical device maker.

The deal was completed for an undisclosed sum.

“The acquisition of APN Global is strategically aligned with our vision to expand our presence in high-growth markets,” said Graham Reeves, Schivo CEO.

APN Global is a leader in technologies for analytical instrumentation and minimally invasive surgical (MIS) devices. It also incorporates autonomous robotics in its products.

Yves Proteau, co-president of APN Global, will join Schivo’s leadership team as senior vice president of manufacturing and technology systems following the acquisition.

“The investment from Schivo comes at the perfect time for APN. Schivo, which operates in markets with great potential, is a company that has the ability to give APN the means to achieve its ambitions,” he said.

Growing customer base

APN was founded in 1970 and is located in Quebec, Canada. The acquisition will grow Schivo’s presence and proximity to customers in the region as well as emerging customers across North America, Asia, and Europe.

Schivo was orginally known as Waterford Tool and was founded as a precision engineering facility supporting local companies such as Waterford Crystal and the automotive industry.

In 2007, it rebranded to Schivo and diversified into oil, gas and aerospace markets.

It now operates an 80,000 sq. ft manufacturing space in Waterford.

In early 2021, Schivo announced the acquisition of Supreme Screw Products, a leading supplier of precision machining, laser processing, and assembly services for the medical device market based out of Plainview, New York.

Schivo manufactures, assembles, and delivers prototypes and finished devices for the medical device and life sciences markets.