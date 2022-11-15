Nestle upbeat on replacing meat with plant proteins despite demand dip

Nestle upbeat on replacing meat with plant proteins despite demand dip

Like the initial boom in craft beer, many investors piled into the faux meat market based on overly optimistic expectations of consumer uptake, Nestle said.

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 15:27
James Attwood and Leslie Patton

A recent fizzle in the hype surrounding plant protein consumption will give way to a more sustainable growth trajectory that could see the segment account for 30% or 40% of the global protein market, according to a top Nestle executive.

Like the initial boom in craft beer, many investors piled into the faux meat market based on overly optimistic expectations of consumer uptake, chief technology officer Stefan Palzer said in an interview. 

“When craft beer came on the market, everybody wanted to have it,” Mr Palzer said. “Then there was a dip in demand and then it slowly grew back over many years to a significant business. I think that’s what we will also observe here,” he said.

Plant protein makers that benefitted from a greater emphasis on health in the early stages of the pandemic have struggled as inflation pushes consumers to less expensive options, including the animal meat they hoped to replace. Once an investor darling, Beyond Meat in the US has lost more than 80% of its value in the past year as discounting products in the US and abroad hurts profitability. And some fast-food chains have pulled back from faux meat offerings after lacklustre demand.

Consumption growth

While the market may have been disappointed by plant protein sales of late, Nestle is still seeing “quite good” performance in the segment, said Mr Palzer, who leads Nestle’s research and development. He’s preparing for steady consumption growth in the years ahead by building the plant protein portion of his global R&D team to 10%, or 300 people.

The Switzerland-based firm will continue to develop meat replacements, but also has turned to products that use both animal and non-animal proteins — such as an ambient mix that can be added to eggs to boost volume and affordability, or including plant ingredients in dairy protein drinks.

“We believe in the potential,” he said. “But the potential is beyond the pure alternative ingredient. It’s to use plant proteins to innovate in many parts of our portfolio,” he said. 

In the US, McDonald’s faux meat burger made by Beyond Meat hasn’t gone any further than just a limited test. But the chain has expanded the plant-protein burger across all of the UK and Ireland. Mr Palzer said it’s inevitable that plant-based goes mainstream.

“There’s no way around that because we cannot continue with the same amount of meat and fish and chicken like we consume today,” he said. “So plant-based has to go mainstream simply cause there’s not enough animal protein,” he said.

 Bloomberg

Read More

Poolbeg and AnaBio secure €2.3m for vaccine trial

More in this section

Moet Hennessy is running out of champagne as demand surges Moet Hennessy is running out of champagne as demand surges
Sam Bankman-Fried Chaotic collapse of FTX crypto empire triggers more than 1m creditors
Amazon Buy Box Lawsuit Amazon to cut 10,000 jobs
#Food#COVID-19Organisation: Nestle
<p>Eir's operating costs decreased 2% year on year to €100m.</p>

Eir's quarterly revenue decline slightly by 1%

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s