Moet Hennessy is running out of champagne as demand surges

Wealthy consumers continue to splurge on luxury goods despite inflation
After an initial slump in the early days of the pandemic, the biggest names in luxury are reporting a spending frenzy as consumers unleash pent-up demand.

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 08:04
Phoebe Sedgman

Champagne fans are so enthusiastic about exiting Covid restrictions, they’re drinking Moet Hennessy out of supply.

“We are running out of stock,” for some top champagnes, chief executive Philippe Schaus said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, adding that the current period has been dubbed the “roaring 20s” internally. 

There’s good news on the horizon too, with the new year set to see supply replenished, he said.

Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton managed to beat analyst estimates at four of its five main divisions in its most recent earnings, while Hermès International saw revenue surge 24%, excluding currency swings, despite increasing a raft of product prices.

Inflation is a key element of uncertainty, Schaus said. A rise in raw material costs may mean the company will increase the price of some products by high single-digit or low double-digit amounts, he added.

-Bloomberg

Execution Time: 0.241 s