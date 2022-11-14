Dell opens new €2m centre in cork

The company’s three campuses in Dublin, Cork and Limerick have made Ireland a global hub for Dell.
Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD joined Aongus Hegarty, President of International Markets at Dell Technologies, Anne-Marie Tierney-Le Roux, Head of Department, Technology and Emerging Business at IDA Ireland, Bob Savage, Vice President Regional CIO for EMEA and Cork site leader at Dell Technologies, and Des O'Sullivan, Vice President, Dell Technologies Customer Solution Centers. Picture: Diane Cusack

Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 09:09
Alan Healy

Dell in Cork has opened its new €2m Customer Solution Centre. 

The tech firm will use the centre at its campus in Ovens to allow customers to test drive products and services with their datasets allowing them to gain hands-on experience before going live. 

Officially opened by the Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath, it is one of 15 such centres globally and further strengthens Ireland’s position as a strategic location for Dell globally. 

Aongus Hegarty, President of International Markets, Dell Technologies said: “In today’s data-driven world, there is a growing demand amongst businesses and organisations to explore new technologies and make sure they meet their business needs.

“Dell Technologies has developed a strong presence here in Ireland over the past three decades, and over that time, it has consistently evolved its operations in Cork, Dublin and Limerick,” said Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath TD at the opening of the facility. 

“This new investment by Dell in Cork is very welcome news and strengthens the city’s location as a global digital hub. I wish all the team at Dell Ireland continued success as they help businesses and organisations to transform.”

