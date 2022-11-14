Bank of Ireland names new CEO

The Bank of Ireland Group has named Myles O'Grady its new CEO.

He will take up the position this week and succeeds Gavin Kelly, Interim Group Chief Executive Officer.

O'Grady previously served as Group Chief Financial Officer from January 2020 until March 2022. He originally joined the bank in June 2019 as Director of Commercial Partnering, Ireland and was also appointed Group Non-Executive Director at Bank of Ireland (UK) plc and New Ireland Assurance Company plc. Myles was also a Director of the Irish Banking Culture Board.

Prior to joining Bank of Ireland, he was Director of Finance & Investor Relations in AIB Group and he has held senior positions in international financial services organisations including Citibank and Dresdner Kleinwort Benson. Until October 2022, Myles served as Chief Financial Officer of the Musgrave Group.

Bank of Ireland’s Chairman, Patrick Kennedy, said: “I am delighted to welcome Myles back to Bank of Ireland as Group Chief Executive Officer. Myles is an exceptional leader with a strong track record of delivery. The focus of the Board remains on the execution and delivery of the significant opportunities available to the Group."