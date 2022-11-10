Permanent TSB raises outlook as business activity gets boost from Ulster Bank exit plans

Permanent TSB raised its outlook for this year despite economic headwinds, as its business activity was boosted by Ulster Bank’s plans to exit the retail banking market in the Republic.

Permanent TSB opened more than 100,000 new current accounts and 35,000 new deposit accounts so far in 2022, a 250% and 80% increase respectively on the same period last year.

“Whilst the macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, the Irish economy continues to out-perform in terms of growth and employment levels,” said Permanent TSB chief executive Eamonn Crowley.

The bank expects its gross interest income, excluding discount downwind, to reach €130m next year, as a result of the acquisition of the Ulster Bank assets.

Net interest income for the retail lender was up 3% year-on-year, with gross interest income up 4% due to "higher new lending volumes and the changed interest rate environment".

Permanent TSB expects net interest income to increase year-on-year by 13%.

The bank said it “remains adequately provisioned to cater for a slowdown in economic growth” as a result of higher interest rates introduced by the ECB to stifle inflation.

In its latest trading update, the bank also posted operating costs of €271m, an increase of 13% year-on-year, which it said is in line with management expectations.

Permanent TSB has also grown its mortgage book by approximately 40% and its new lending volumes have increased 33% year-on-year to €1.8bn.

Its new mortgage lending also rose by 31% to €1.6bn year-to-date.

Meanwhile, its customer deposits increased 9% to €20.8bn since December 2021.

It has also acquired Ulster Bank’s SME and asset finance businesses and 25 of its branches, adding to the bank's existing 75 branches.

"The bank has delivered a very strong business and financial performance year-to-date with significant momentum heading into the final quarter of the year," said Mr Crowley.

Davy Stockbrokers said its current estimates for Permanent TSB remain unchanged following the release of its trading update.

“Permanent TSB is very well set for the years ahead, with the transformational acquisition of parts of Ulster Bank,” said the stockbrokers.