Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with The Lavit Gallery, Harcourt Developments, CPi Technology, GlobalLogic, Domino’s Pizza Group and Corre Energy.

Brian Mac Domhnaill has been appointed as gallery director with The Lavit Gallery, Cork. He joins ahead of the gallery's 60th anniversary year in 2023 and brings a wealth of experience from the Sirius Arts Centre and the Backwater Artists Group. He will lead the curation of collections and programming of exhibitions at the Lavit, which has ambitious plans for the next five years. A not-for-profit organisation following a commercial model, the Lavit Gallery was founded by the Cork Arts Society. It opened its first Gallery in 1963 on Lavitt's Quay. It has since moved to Wandesford Quay, showcasing the work of 400 artists.

Lisa O’Connor has been appointed as group director of sales and marketing for the Harcourt Developments hotel collection, which has 1,500 employees and properties across Ireland, Northern Ireland, UK and Antigua. Lisa joined the group over six years ago as director of sales and marketing at Lough Eske Castle, Donegal. With over 20 years of experience in hospitality, Lisa has worked for Gordon Ramsay, and luxury properties such as One Devonshire Gardens in Glasgow, Baglioni Hotels in Italy, France and London. She was also director of sales and marketing at Mason Rose, a communications and sales agency based in London managing over 40 individual luxury hotels across the world.

Kathy McGarry has joined CPi Technology/CPi Biotech as marketing and business development manager. She brings over 20 years’ experience across strategy, product development, marketing communications, event management and brand management. With a background in both corporate, having spent 17 years with AIB, and in SMEs as a marketing consultant, her experience spans professional and financial services, life sciences, pharma, and technology sectors. She holds a BComm from UCC, a Professional Diploma in Digital Marketing (Digital Marketing Institute), is a Certified Digital Marketing Specialist, a Diploma in Journalism (Academy of Public Relations) and a Graduateship in Marketing from the IMI.

Declan Fay has joined digital engineering firm GlobalLogic as head of business development and country lead for Ireland Ireland as it expands into the Irish market. A Hitachi Group company, GlobalLogic shares its Dublin office with Hitachi Vantara and Hitachi Energy. The firm helps brands design and build products, platforms, and digital experiences. Declan brings 25 years of tech experience across semiconductor, IT infrastructure, enterprise software, digital services and technology consulting in Ireland and Europe. He has held senior business development roles with Intel, ISG Research and Mobica. He has led business development teams on transformation technologies including digital platforms, IoT, machine learning, AI, automation and blockchain.

Annelie McCaffrey has been promoted to managing director for Ireland with Domino’s Pizza Group, transition from her current role of director of marketing for Ireland in the coming weeks. She will report to Nicola Frampton, DPG’s operations director. Annelie joined DPG’s Irish business in September 2021 and developed strategies to secure future growth in the Irish market. She previously held senior roles including global partner marketing lead for Just Eat Takeaway, managing 15 markets; head of marketing for Just Eat in Ireland, and global head of marketing and communication for Primark, managing European and US markets. She brings great experience and knowledge of the Irish consumer market.

Iain Balchin has been appointed as chief financial officer with decarbonisation-focused Corre Energy, a specialist in Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) projects and services for energy systems. He is a highly experienced CFO, having previously led the listed business XLMedia; he was also deputy group CFO of wealth manager St James Place. He has led fund-raising, notably for crypto payments platform Ramp Network and at World Remit and Wizink Bank (bond issuance), where he was CFO. “The need for LDES has never been more important and I look forward to working to make Corre Energy the world leader in this space,” said Iain.