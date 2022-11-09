Kerry firm Fexco partners with UK-based Cashflows to ease currency conversions at ATMs

Kerry-based financial services firm Fexco has entered into a contract with payment processing platform Cashflows to enable easier currency conversions to occur at around 20,000 ATMs across Europe.
UK firm Cashflows is set to offer new and existing ATM clients Fexco Treasury’s Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), allowing international cardholders to withdraw cash and pay the cost of the transaction in their own currency with full disclosure of the exchange rate and margin.
“This partnership is a milestone for Fexco as it enables us to rapidly reach a wider market of ATM operators quickly and provides us with the opportunity to deliver our Treasury DCC proposition to as many operators as possible,” said Shane McElroy, head of global ATM strategy at Fexco.
Founded in 1981, Fexco employs over 2,300 people and now has operations in 29 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America.
This service aims to deliver a cost-efficient customer transaction suite to the membership of VISA, Mastercard, Diners, Discover, Union Pay and JCB schemes.
Cashflows said it can quickly tailor these services for any ATM deployers who are either looking to enter the market or extend their proposition by accepting transactions from all card issuers.
Cashflows claim its ATM business processes more than 50 million transactions annually, worth more than €1.13bn.
“It’s so important that the ATM industry continues to evolve, innovate, and find new ways to ensure profitability, as ATMs are vital to ensuring cash access and financial inclusion,” said Adeel Hussain director of ATM at Cashflows.