Kerry firm Fexco partners with UK-based Cashflows to ease currency conversions at ATMs

Kerry-based financial services firm Fexco has entered into a contract with payment processing platform Cashflows to enable easier currency conversions to occur at around 20,000 ATMs across Europe.

UK firm Cashflows is set to offer new and existing ATM clients Fexco Treasury’s Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC), allowing international cardholders to withdraw cash and pay the cost of the transaction in their own currency with full disclosure of the exchange rate and margin.