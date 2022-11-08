Cork native Barry O'Connell is appointed Dublin Port Company CEO

Cork native Barry O’Connell has been appointed the new CEO at Dublin Port Company.

Mr O’Connell will take up the role on November 14, replacing his predecessor Eamonn O’Reilly who spent 12 years in the job.

“It is a privilege to be joining the Dublin Port Company team at this crucial time and to be able to play my part in developing the Port to meet the future needs of Dublin and the wider Irish economy,” said Mr O’Connell.

Mr O’Connell previously worked with Coca-Cola System, where he has held multiple senior executive roles in bottling operations around the world since 1992. He was its CEO since 2009 and has led projects in Austria, Slovenia, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore and Malaysia.

“We believe that he will build on the major achievements of the past 10 years and continue to shape the evolution of this critical national infrastructure meeting Ireland’s international trade, climate and sustainability objectives in line with national port policy,” said chairperson of Dublin Port Company, Jerry Grant.

Mr O’Connell holds a degree in business administration from the University of Limerick with further studies in Cranfield University and the IMD in Switzerland.

He is joining the company as the Port delivers its 3FM Project, part of its Masterplan 2040 project. This aims to “futureproof” Dublin Port and national port capacity for the medium term, and further integrate the city and port communities.

"We are confident that Barry and the executive team will build on the company’s strong financial position and operational performance to deliver on these strategic objectives," said Mr Grant.

In its Annual Report published earlier this year, Port of Dublin Company posted pre-tax profit of €30m last year, dropping 24.5% compared to 2020.