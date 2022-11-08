State sells 5% of AIB for €397m

The State sold 5% of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) to institutional investors for €396.6m, the department of finance said, part of a drive to sell down bank stakes acquired during the financial crisis.
The government began gradually selling shares in AIB for the first time since a 2017 IPO at the start of the year through a share trading plan, and Monday's placing marked the second time in five months it has sold a 5% stake in one go.
As a result of the placing, at €2.96 per share via an accelerated book build, the overall size of Ireland's shareholding will be reduced from to 57% from 62%, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said in a statement.
The state's stake stood at 71% at the start of the year.
Ireland pumped €64bn, or almost 40% of its then annual economic output, into the country's banks just over a decade ago following the property crash.
It sold the last of its shares in Bank of Ireland in September. Its stake in Permanent TSB is to fall to 62% from 75% after NatWest took a minority stake in the bank.
Reuters