State sells 5% of AIB for €397m

The State sold 5% of Allied Irish Banks (AIB) to institutional investors for €396.6m, the department of finance said, part of a drive to sell down bank stakes acquired during the financial crisis.

The government began gradually selling shares in AIB for the first time since a 2017 IPO at the start of the year through a share trading plan, and Monday's placing marked the second time in five months it has sold a 5% stake in one go.