Permanent TSB adds €5.2bn in Ulster mortgages to its loan book

56,000 mortgage customers added to Permanent TSB's mortgage book
Permanent TSB adds €5.2bn in Ulster mortgages to its loan book

Permanent TSB said it also opened more than 100,000 new current accounts this year.

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 08:26
Alan Healy

Permanent TSB has completed the acquisition of non-tracker residential mortgages from Ulster Bank.

The acquisition comprises non-tracker mortgage loans with a value of €6.2bn with €5.2bn being migrated today. The remaining €1bn is expected to migrate in the second quarter of next year.

The move sees approximately 56,000 mortgage customers added to Permanent TSB's mortgage book increasing its size by 40%.

In an update this morning, Permanent TSB also said 113 Ulster Bank employees have transferred to either Permanent TSB or its service partner Pepper Finance and a further 230 additional Ulster Bank employees will be entitled to transfer to Permanent TSB in due course.

Permanent TSB said it also opened more than 100,000 new current accounts this year, a 250% increase on the same period last year.

"We extend a warm welcome to the 56,000 mortgage customers and our new colleagues who are joining us today," Eamonn Crowley, Permanent TSB Chief Executive said.

"Together with our imminent acquisitions of Ulster Bank’s SME and asset finance businesses and 25 of its branches, we are generating greater scale and becoming a much stronger competitive force in Irish retail banking," he said.

More in this section

Musk Twitter Twitter employees deserve 'respect', says Taoiseach
NetApp to create 500 jobs in Cork by 2025 NetApp to create 500 jobs in Cork by 2025
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
<p>Fuel prices have soared in the last year and by comparison the fuel that Ryanair is buying in advance for next year has cost it an average of $93 per barrel. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire</p>

Ryanair swings back to €1.4bn profit despite soaring costs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s