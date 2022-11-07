Permanent TSB adds €5.2bn in Ulster mortgages to its loan book

Permanent TSB has completed the acquisition of non-tracker residential mortgages from Ulster Bank.

The acquisition comprises non-tracker mortgage loans with a value of €6.2bn with €5.2bn being migrated today. The remaining €1bn is expected to migrate in the second quarter of next year.

The move sees approximately 56,000 mortgage customers added to Permanent TSB's mortgage book increasing its size by 40%.

In an update this morning, Permanent TSB also said 113 Ulster Bank employees have transferred to either Permanent TSB or its service partner Pepper Finance and a further 230 additional Ulster Bank employees will be entitled to transfer to Permanent TSB in due course.

Permanent TSB said it also opened more than 100,000 new current accounts this year, a 250% increase on the same period last year.

"We extend a warm welcome to the 56,000 mortgage customers and our new colleagues who are joining us today," Eamonn Crowley, Permanent TSB Chief Executive said.

"Together with our imminent acquisitions of Ulster Bank’s SME and asset finance businesses and 25 of its branches, we are generating greater scale and becoming a much stronger competitive force in Irish retail banking," he said.