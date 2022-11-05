Twitter employees deserve 'respect', says Taoiseach

Twitter has come under fire from politicians and trade unions for the manner in which its controversial new owner Elon Musk handled mass job cuts at the social media giant.

The company began layoffs among its 7,500 workforce on Friday, with the 500 people employed in Ireland also in the firing line.

A company-wide email was issued to staff mapping out the downsizing plans, with many employees finding out their jobs had been cut when they found themselves locked out of office buildings, computers and email accounts.

Defending the decision, Musk said Twitter has had "a massive drop in revenue", pinning the blame on "activist groups pressuring advertisers."

The move comes just a week after the billionaire closed his €45bn buyout of Twitter.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin slammed the measures as "unacceptable" and said the employees deserved "to be treated with respect."

"We are concerned," he said.

"The summary notice of dismissal or you are no longer working (for Twitter), is not acceptable.

"That is not the way we conduct industrial relations or organise relationships between employers and employees.

"There has to be respect - there has to be dignity in situations like this."

Michael McGrath, the Minister for Public Expenditure, also voiced concern over the handling of the cuts.

“It's a very dark day for anyone to suffer the loss of their job, their livelihood. I do think that when difficult decisions have to be made, there is a way of doing it,” he said.

“The Government and all of our agencies will be working now to make sure that there are alternative opportunities provided to people who are bringing highly valued skills and experiences to the table."

Union officials were also swift to condemn the move.

ICTU Congress General Secretary Owen Reidy slammed the approach to the job cuts as "appalling".

"These workers should have had the right to consultation and the consideration of alternative decisions," he said.

One of the hundreds of Dublin-based people who lost their job in the company was six months pregnant internal communications manager Shona O’Toole, who tweeted that after eight and a half years with the company her “time at Twitter has come to a bittersweet end.”

The Twitter job cuts followed the announcement of the downsizing of operations at Stripe, which was founded by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison. It said it needed to make the company “leaner” to combat economic pressures such as inflation, so it announced it would slim down its workforce by 14%, or 1,000 jobs.

However, experts are bullish about the health of the tech sector despite the job losses.

IDA Ireland interim boss Mary Buckley said that the job cuts do not mark the end of the booming number of tech jobs across the country.

“Absolutely there are headwinds ahead, and we’re conscious of that, but if you look at the commitments that have been made it has been a strong FDI performance year to date,” said Ms Buckley.

There were over 150 foreign direct investments into Ireland during the first half of the year, representing a 9% increase on last year. Around 18,000 jobs were created by these companies setting up in Ireland.

In addition, data management company NetApp opened its new international headquarters in Cork and is set to create 500 Irish jobs by 2025.

“Over time, we may not see the same levels of growth per annum, but we have a strong base of FDI companies here in Ireland,” Ms Buckley said.