Cork Opera House unveils new high-profile marketing manager

Events PR specialist and broadcaster Michael Carr has been unveiled as the new marketing and communications manager of Cork Opera House.

Formerly managing director at Cork-based Blue Monkey PR, he began the new role just in time for the Opera House’s packed series of Guinness Jazz Festival events and in time to lead the venue’s plans for a busy Christmas 2022 season.

Since 2010, Michael Carr led Blue Monkey PR, a specialist arts and entertainment agency that works with several high-profile clients including Aiken Promotions, MCD Promotions, Heineken Ireland, Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Irish Aid, Leopardstown Racecourse, UCC, Fota Island Resort and the Indiependence Music & Arts Festival.

Before founding Blue Monkey, Mr Carr worked extensively as a journalist and editor for national and regional newspapers in Ireland focussing mainly on arts and entertainment and has produced and presented the popular Irish music radio show on Cork’s 96fm for the past 18 years.

Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO at Cork Opera House.

Eibhlín Gleeson, CEO at Cork Opera House, said: “Having Michael on the team here at the Opera House will be a huge asset for us. We have worked with him for many years as a publicist and he brings a wealth of experience with him that will be extremely positive.

“This is a very creative role that requires someone that is comfortable working with promoters and the business side of things but also finding innovative ways to promote our own in-house productions as well. We are thrilled that he is joining the team here, it really is fantastic news for the Opera House.”

Mr Carr will be tasked with continuing the Opera House’s recovery from the enforced closures of the Covid-19 pandemic as one of Ireland’s leading performing arts venues hosting up to 300 shows per year and attracting more than 200,000 patrons.

Eibhlín Gleeson added: “He will be very busy with Christmas now not too far away. Our panto this year, Sleeping Beauty, will run for 67 shows. It’s always one of our most popular events and it really is a magical time of year and a real tradition for families in Cork. We are just delighted to be back to a full Christmas programme and we will also have the traditional Christmas Concert this year, it’s always a lovely event packed with local talent, a special Cork experience.

“It has been a difficult journey back for the whole sector but over the last few months we have definitely been seeing many positives. It is a different market now to what we had before Covid and that’s part of the challenge but we are in a strong position here at the Opera House and we are grateful to have such loyal support from the people of Cork,” she added.

Michael Carr said: “The Opera House is a Cork institution, it’s a privilege to take on the role and I’m very much looking forward to working with a great team of people here."