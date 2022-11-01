EY Ireland plans to grow to 5,100 staff, as global reorganisation looms        

Plans to create 900 new jobs include 350 posts for graduates who will take up their positions in the coming months
EY managing partner Frank O'Keeffe said the recruitment plans reflected 'strong client demand' across its operations. File picture

Tue, 01 Nov, 2022 - 00:05
Eamon Quinn

EY Ireland plans to increase its workforce across Ireland to 5,100 people, as it eyes a major shake-up of its business across the world.  

The accounting and business services firm, which was formerly called Ernst & Young, also said its all-Ireland revenues had reached a new high of €536m, and confirmed it would participate in a worldwide reorganisation following a strategic review that was carried out by its partners across the world.      

The firm runs four major service operations, including assurance, consulting, tax and law, as well as strategy and transactions, out of offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford. 

Graduate posts

The plans to create 900 new jobs include 350 posts for graduates who will take up their positions in the coming months. 

The strategic review includes plans for a global network of EY firms that will focus on assurance, tax and advisory services. Another global network would focus on consulting, strategy and transactions, and include the bulk of the activities currently carried out by its tax and managed services operations.

"This proposed change, which will be voted on by our partners in the Republic of Ireland early next year, would ensure that we maintain our current trajectory of strong and sustainable growth while also ensuring greater choice for our clients and unrivalled career opportunities for our people,” EY Ireland managing partner Frank O’Keeffe, said.  

He said the recruitment plans reflected "strong client demand" across its operations.

