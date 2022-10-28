AIB income from interest grows 10% on the back of rising rates

AIB increased its income from interest by 10% in the third quarter due to the hike in interest rates.

In a trading update, the bank said there was a 10% increase in net interest income in the three months to the end of September and expects the figure for all of 2022 to jump by more than 15%.

Since July, the European Central Bank has been increasing interest rates bringing an end to a decade of low-interest rates in Europe.

AIB said that in the first nine months income from interest on loans and mortgages increased by 10% compared to the same period last year. "With rising interest rates, we now expect net interest income to increase by more than 15% in full-year 2022," the bank said.

Despite the rising rates, AIB said it recorded strong mortgage applications and added €3.5bn in new lending in the third quarter. AIB now holds 31.2% of Ireland's new mortgage market.

AIB said it has also opened approximately 350,000 new accounts as Ulster Bank and KBC depart the Irish banking sector.

"I am pleased to report that the Group had a strong third quarter and with momentum in our business, we are confident in our delivery for the remainder of the year," AIB CEO Colin Hunt said.

"Notwithstanding the global macroeconomic uncertainty and volatility, the Irish economy is demonstrating resilience supported by growth, record levels of employment and low leverage. Against this backdrop, AIB recorded robust new lending of €9bn to September and as two banks exit the Irish market, we are welcoming new customers with an 82% increase in the number of accounts opened."