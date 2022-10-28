Oxford Resources to add 75 jobs at its European headquarters in Cork

Staffing and consulting firm Oxford Resources is to add 75 jobs at its European headquarters in cork.

The new roles are being created in response to increased demand from its customers across Europe.

More than 30 new jobs have already been added to the Cork office since 2021. The 75 jobs announced today will be across sales, recruitment, finance, IT, HR, legal and marketing.

Oxford said it is on track to reach $700m (€703m) in global revenue in 2022, with the company projected to hit $1bn (€1.01bn) over the next three years.

"One-third of our revenue comes from Europe, and this continues to be spearheaded from our European HQ in Cork," Oxford President and CEO Rob McGuckin said.

"We established our presence in Cork in 1994 with four employees and have since grown to 150 permanent employees in Cork. We look forward to now expanding that team again."

"We are all aware of the challenges around recruitment globally and Oxford is committed to delivering the best talent for our customers when they need it. The new roles announced today will further support our growth in line with our customers' needs."

Mary Buckley, Interim CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “Since Oxford established in Cork in 1994, the team has grown from strength to strength. Today’s announcement at its European HQ demonstrates the commitment Oxford has made to the South West region.”

In 2022, Oxford opened new offices in Düsseldorf and Munich, Germany, Antwerp and Mechelen, Belgium and expanded its office space in Amsterdam, Netherlands as well as Barcelona and Madrid, Spain. Oxford will also expand its office footprint in Switzerland in 2023.