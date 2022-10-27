Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Holmes, Central Bank of Ireland, LK Shields Solicitors, RentalMatics, Metropole Hotel and NDT Global.

Shane Costelloe has been appointed as a partner with law firm Holmes, heading up the firm’s employment team, specialising in employment law, corporate, commercial and public sector work. The new role represents further progression within the firm for Shane since joining in 2012 after graduating from UCD. Having trained as a corporate lawyer, Shane has experience drafting commercial agreements and advising on corporate matters and transactions, including mergers and acquisitions. He has also worked with international accountancy firm, Grant Thornton. Shane is one of a series of internal appointments in the corporate team alongside the promotions of Ciara Downes, Melissa Regan and Mikhaela O’Shaughnessy.

Mark Cassidy has been appointed as director of financial stability with Central Bank of Ireland, moving from his role as director of economics and statistics, which he has held since 2018. He has been acting deputy governor for monetary and financial stability and a member of the Central Bank Commission since July 2022. He will now be a member of Central Bank’s senior leadership team, and will be responsible for its work monitoring threats to financial stability and develop the framework for employing macro-prudential tools, or other policy interventions, to mitigate those risks. He will also lead oversight of relevant financial institutions.

Jamie Ritchie has been appointed as head of the projects and construction team with LK Shields Solicitors. He brings 10 years’ experience in construction and engineering, having played a key role for large domestic and international clients on their infrastructure, construction and energy legal requirements. He advises on consortium arrangements, third party funded projects, including social housing, PRS, healthcare and mixed-use developments. Jamie also advises multinationals and utilities’ companies on construction contracts for their projects in Ireland. He is also active in renewables, with special expertise in sub-sea cabling projects. The firm’s projects and construction team provides clients with a full suite of contentious and non-contentious advice.

Simon Ward has been appointed as VP of sales with RentalMatics, provider of mobility solutions for the car rental, car sharing and peer-to-peer industries. He brings 18 years of experience in car rental. He worked for HESC (Hertz European Service Centre) for seven years, leading its sales department and facilitating the transition to online sales in the early 2000s. He spent 11 years with Cartrawler, where he led the car rental supply department and helped more than 500 car rental suppliers to gain access to new customers directly from major airlines, OTAs (online travel agencies) and comparison sites globally. The RentalMatics platform currently supports rental fleets across UK, Europe, North America, South America and Australia.

Eamonn Cassidy has been appointed as concierge at The Metropole Hotel in Cork, part of Trigon Hotels group. A Cork native, he worked in Cork Airport for 25 years before joining the team at The Metropole, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. Eamonn has welcomed many famous faces to Cork during his time at Cork Airport, but there’s one person he would love to welcome to the Metropole Hotel. “I’d love to welcome our President Michael D Higgins. He is a proud Irish man and I admire his intelligence, knowledge and Irish culture. He reminds me of a different time,” he said.

Oliver Baur has been appointed as VP for global robotics and general manager with diagnostic inspection solutions NDT Global, which has offices in Santry, Dublin. Mr Baur will be based in Bergen, Norway, relocating from Houston, USA. He began his career as an electrical engineer with NDT in Germany in 2010. He moved to Texas, in 2011. In his most recent role as deputy PR of Robotics, he coordinated engineering, robotics and supply chain activities globally departments and created alignment across various reporting groups and regions in accordance with corporate goals. His wealth of experience and exposure will be of tremendous benefit in his new role.