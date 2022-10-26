Heineken warns of softer demand as inflation hits drinkers

Heineken said it sees signs of weakness in consumer demand after beer sales missed estimates amid growing inflationary pressures.

The world’s second-largest brewer said beer volumes rose 8.9% on an organic basis in the third quarter, below the 11.8% average analyst estimate.

Rising costs dented margins and higher prices discouraged some customers from drinking more. The stock fell as much as 8.1% in Amsterdam trading.

“We increasingly see reasons to be cautious on the macroeconomic outlook, including some signs of softness in consumer demand,” CEO Dolf van den Brink said.

Brewers have managed to largely protect margins this year by raising prices to cope with soaring costs. But there’s a limit to how much customers may be able to handle that as rampant inflation and higher food and energy costs destroy discretionary purchasing power.

Heineken in a statement noted “early signs of demand slowdown at the end of September and into October” in some parts of Europe.

The Dutch brewer maintained its outlook for modest growth this year as a rebound in the beer business is clouded by Russia’s war in Ukraine and price pressures. The company said its price mix grew 13% in the quarter, driven by increases in response to accelerating inflation.

Heineken’s net profit for the first nine months dropped 29% from a year earlier to €2.20bn. Last year included an exceptional gain of €1.27bn from the re-measurement to fair value of the previously held equity interest in United Breweries in India.

Last week, Heineken’s shares came under pressure after Danish brewer Royal Unibrew said it’s experiencing unprecedented inflation and will pass on rising prices to customers as fast as possible into next year. The Dutch brewer’s shares are already down about 17% so far this year.

- Bloomberg