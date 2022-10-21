Pfizer vaccine price move in US could add $3bn to annual revenues       

The drugmaker is attempting to as much as quadruple its current US prices
Pfizer said that it is targeting a range of $110 to $130 per dose for its Covid-19 vaccine once the US moves to a commercial market next year.

Fri, 21 Oct, 2022 - 16:10

Pfizer's attempt to as much as quadruple its current US prices for its Covid-19 vaccines could spur revenues for years, analysts said.

The drugmaker, which developed and sells the vaccine with Germany's BioNTech, said that it is targeting a range of $110 to $130 a dose for the vaccine once the US moves to a commercial market next year.

Outside the US, Pfizer said it already has contracts with governments in many markets that extend through 2023 with prices that have already been set.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said the new pricing range could add around $2.5bn to $3bn (€3.1bn) in annual revenue for the shots.

"This is much higher than our assumption of $50 per shot and even assuming $80 per shot net price in high-income countries, we see $2 per share upside to our estimates" from the new prices, he wrote in a research note. 

The public announcement of the new price range could also be a green light for competitors Moderna and Novavax to strive for prices in the same range. 

  • Reuters

#COVID-19VaccineOrganisation: Pfizer
