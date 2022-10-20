"Future of food will be about quality and value, not just price

Aisling Rogerson is a veritable dynamo. Talking with her is like engaging with a whirlwind of raw passion, energy and drive. Given that she’s co-founder of Dublin city’s The Fumbally café, we talk food, and the farmers and ethics around it.

We begin with the premise that all consumers want high-quality, ethically produced food at a reasonable cost. The topic has an animating impact on Rogerson and that’s saying something, given that high energy and super smart seems to be her default position.

“The question is, what is a reasonable cost?” she asks. “Because ultimately, that is what it comes down to.

"Food is too cheap. We are being sold the message that because the cost of living is going up, we should be spending less on food. But I would ask consumers what they think is reasonable to pay, for what keeps them alive and healthy in this life.

The Fumbally café, Dublin, engages with up to 60 local suppliers on a weekly basis.

“Food is integral to all human life and yet it has become a commodity like everything else and food production and farming are underappreciated and undervalued.”

Asserting quite rightly, that "there’s incredible quality out there in the organic sector and elsewhere," Rogerson points out that to get that quality, consumers have to spend a little more.

“For some, that may involve having to be more discerning,” she says. “Big supermarkets tell us: 'We bring prices down, so you spend less'.

But when you step across the threshold there’s clever marketing behind the layout, design and product placement. It’s all about you spending more, when you’re there. It’s slightly manipulative.”

On how consumers can balance food quality and budget, she says: “Put a little bit of thought into your shop before you go shopping. That takes a little extra energy and thought. But if you’re someone who really values fair wages for producers and good quality produce and healthy soil and maintaining good, balanced ecosystems, then put your money where your mouth is and spend money on stuff that represents those qualities.”

Paying that bit more has other benefits, she says: “Because you’ve spent that bit more, you’re going to be less wasteful when you come home. There is so much waste, particularly in relation to dairy and meat. People buying cheap, not valuing what they buy and throwing most away when they’re only half done with it. The future will be about spending more on one litre of milk so the farmer gets more and there’s more organic, regenerative and biodynamic practices in place.”

Asked where smaller, owner-run, food enterprises see their future, Rogerson replies: “What the large conglomerates don't have, is a genuine connection with their suppliers, producers and customers. That is going to be the flag on which we fly in the future.

“It is the strong communities that are going to really thrive, and supporting our local shops, markets and businesses is a big part of that. And they support us too: Your local café can offer a meeting place, while your local market connects you with the producers of your food. It’s through forging connections that we build community and resilience.”

She doesn’t just talk the talk. On the topic of the genuine connection, she confirms that The Fumbally engages with "close to 60 local suppliers" on a weekly basis.

“We work directly with over 80% of those, whether they are farmers or artisan or other food producers,” she says. “While we are about food,we are equally about community.”

While The Fumbally is a business and not a co-op, it certainly has lots of co-operative-based practices.

Rogerson describes it this way: “We have a profit share arrangement in place. There’s no head chef in our kitchen. We work, evolve and grow in a circular way, not up and down in hierarchical ladder style, but in an atmosphere of working, sharing and inclusivity where ideas are nurtured.”

She’s the boss, so she might say that. So, after we chat, I take a quick peek at the Glassdoor website, which confirms that The Fumbally is a nice place for employees to work.

This doesn’t surprise me at all. You only have to walk through the doors of the café or shop to experience the good vibes amongst those working, and the positive, welcoming energy for those who come in to be served.

Nobody can doubt that the Government has a huge role to play in promoting and supporting horticulture, organic farmers and sustainable food producers.

Rogerson is no different: “It is baffling where we are right now, with Ireland, like most countries, unable to feed itself without government help for every farmer.

“We can’t produce our own food without financial help. This is a backward situation, from which there are very few ways out, other than through government help. Things will get more expensive, as we vere more towards the organic and further. The organic symbol is just a starting point.”

Hailing those who are farming using regenerative practices and biodynamic techniques, she continues: “They are streets ahead in what needs to be done. The government needs to catch up with and give them loads of incentives.

“It comes down to education. It is so hard to change the perspective of conventional farmers to move to organic, as that’s going against generations of an ethos. That’s a huge hill, a mountain to get over. It’s hard, but we have to get there and what's needed is more education programmes and better incentives.”

Our conversation then turns to the landscape charity BurrenBeo Trust. Rogerson describes it as "a model of engagement at the more extreme end of biodiversity".

“It’s amazing,” she says. “We don’t all have to go to the lengths they do but they engage excellently with farmers, and that empowers them. They get incentives to do the right things, and as a result the farmer, the soil and the land all benefit.”

On the topic of how important sustainable food communities are in how Ireland is perceived globally, Rogerson says the importance is fundamental to the very core of our being: “Ireland is seen internationally as this beautiful green island producer of meat and dairy,” she says. “But we know that the communities and farmers behind all that are in need of more consideration, help and attention.

“This isn’t their fault. There’s a lot going on, what with climate and the fact that a huge proportion of emissions come from agriculture.

“Rightly, lots of farmers are in a very defensive position, almost trying to defend their livelihoods in the face of blame from climate activists, while they are pinched trying to just hold on.

“That’s not to say they can do what they like. They can’t and bad decisions and mistakes have been made. But they’re in an incredibly difficult position, and they need help in terms of more finance, and more understanding and respect from the general public and their communities.

“We have a huge amount of very strong food-based communities in Ireland. But only in pockets, around West Cork, Clare and parts of Kilkenny, and that is a shame. Farming needs to be made cool and attractive again. Farmers need to be valued more."