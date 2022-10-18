Ruadhán Mac Cormaic appointed the new editor of The Irish Times

Takes over the role from Paul O'Neill
New Irish Times Editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic.

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022 - 11:37
Alan Healy

The Irish Times has named Ruadhán Mac Cormaic as its new editor.

An Assistant Editor since 2017, he takes up his position on October 26 taking over the role from Paul O'Neill who announced in August his intention to leave the role.

Mac Cormaic served as Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Legal Affairs Correspondent, Paris Correspondent and Migration Correspondent in his career with The Irish Times. He was the recipient of the Douglas Gageby Irish Times fellowship for young journalists in 2007.

As Editor, he joins the Board of The Irish Times Group.

From Dublin, Ruadhán is a graduate of Trinity College Dublin, the University of Strasbourg and Cambridge University. He is the author of The Supreme Court and has won numerous awards for his journalism.

