Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Niamh O'Gorman has been appointed as sustainability lead for Accenture in Ireland. Niamh’s new role will see her take responsibility for shaping and delivering Accenture’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy locally, as well as supporting clients in the delivery of their ESG commitments. Niamh has held a number of senior roles in Accenture over the past 22 years, most recently leading the risk and regulatory practice in Ireland. She is an MD in the firm’s financial services practice, a role which she will continue with alongside her focus on the firm’s sustainability agenda. She holds a BEng in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from UCD. She lives in Dublin.
Deb Mangone has been appointed as country manager for Pfizer Healthcare Ireland. Deb has held various positions at Pfizer since joining the company in 2001, most recently as VP for Pfizer Hospital, EU2 Cluster Lead. Her prior Pfizer roles included Finland country manager, VP executive operations, NYHQ site lead and chief of staff to CEO, Albert Bourla, playing a lead role on business strategies and operations. She has also previously held senior roles with Kozmo.com, EY and Tompkins Associates. She holds BS and MS degrees in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Columbia University. She is from New York, USA, and now lives in Dublin.
Richie Oakley has been appointed as a director with Murray Group, leading the PR firm’s corporate and financial practice. He brings over 25 years’ media experience, most recently as editor and chief content officer at the Business Post. He is a former editor of The Times Ireland edition and a former news editor and section editor of the Ireland edition of The Sunday Times, where he worked for 15 years including as a political reporter and as motoring correspondent. He has also worked for The Sunday Tribune. He is an English and Philosophy graduate of UCD. He joins other recent senior hires at Murray, including Paul O’Kane and Jo Lonergan.
Anna McGowan has been appointed as deputy CEO of St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin, promoted from general manager and interim director. An experienced arts and live events professional, she has previously worked with the National Gallery of Ireland and BIMM Dublin. As deputy CEO, Anna will play a key role in the leadership of the Festival, with a particular focus on ensuring excellence in corporate governance, programming, workforce planning and stakeholder relationships. Born in Helsinki and raised in Dublin, Anna completed her undergraduate studies in Trinity College Dublin, and received an MA in Arts Policy & Practice from the National University of Ireland, Galway.
Julia Dalton has been appointed as director of operations of St Patrick’s Festival in Dublin. A skilled project manager with 15 years’ events experience, she first joined the St Patrick’s Festival marketing team in 2015. Her previous experience includes working in roles in event management, production and as medical coordinator on a number of large-scale festivals and events across Ireland. She will now manage the day-to-day operations of the Festival. Recently graduated from DCU with a First Class Honours in a Masters in Emergency Management, Julia also holds two Postgraduates in Event Management and Human Resources. Originally from London, she has been living in Westmeath for the past 23 years.
Claire Hanrahan has been appointed as managing director of Irish Pensions & Finance (IPF), which provides retirement and financial planning to over 24,000 clients with managed funds valued in excess of €600 million. A qualified financial advisor, she will lead IPF’s team of 38 financial advisers in Clonee, Co Meath. She joined IPF in 2005, rising from sales manager to partner and chief operations officer. She previously held roles in Zurich and VHI She takes over as MD from Owen Dwyer who co-founded the company in 1993 and is now taking on the role of IPF chairman. She holds a BA in International Business and an MBS in Marketing.