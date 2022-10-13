Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Niamh O'Gorman has been appointed as sustainability lead for Accenture in Ireland. Niamh’s new role will see her take responsibility for shaping and delivering Accenture’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy locally, as well as supporting clients in the delivery of their ESG commitments. Niamh has held a number of senior roles in Accenture over the past 22 years, most recently leading the risk and regulatory practice in Ireland. She is an MD in the firm’s financial services practice, a role which she will continue with alongside her focus on the firm’s sustainability agenda. She holds a BEng in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from UCD. She lives in Dublin.

Deb Mangone has been appointed as country manager for Pfizer Healthcare Ireland. Deb has held various positions at Pfizer since joining the company in 2001, most recently as VP for Pfizer Hospital, EU2 Cluster Lead. Her prior Pfizer roles included Finland country manager, VP executive operations, NYHQ site lead and chief of staff to CEO, Albert Bourla, playing a lead role on business strategies and operations. She has also previously held senior roles with Kozmo.com, EY and Tompkins Associates. She holds BS and MS degrees in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Columbia University. She is from New York, USA, and now lives in Dublin.