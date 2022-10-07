Wetherspoons shares climb 17% as pubs chain cuts losses

Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin warned that Covid lockdowns and restrictions are "perhaps the biggest threat to the hospitality industry".
Wetherspoons shares climb 17% as pubs chain cuts losses

The pub chain Wetherspoon has reiterated its desire to expand operations in Ireland.

Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 16:47
Eamon Quinn

Shares in Wetherspoons jumped 17% as the pubs chain surprised investors with lower-than-expected losses, despite the huge increase in costs amid the inflation crisis bearing down on hospitality businesses.

Wetherspoons has over 850 pubs, which are located mostly in Britain, but also has a handful of outlets in Ireland, including in Dublin, Belfast, and Cork, and has long stated its ambitions to open new Irish pubs.

The company again indicated that there was no lessening in its ambitions to expand across Ireland.

The pubs group posted a loss of £30.4m (€34.5m) for its financial year that runs to the end of July, down sharply from the loss in the previous year when trading was still badly affected by Covid restrictions in Britain.  

It said that in the first nine weeks of the new financial year, like-for-like sales increased by over 10% from a year earlier. 

The shares, which climbed almost 17% to value the group at £563.4m in the latest session, have nonetheless tumbled 47% from this time last year. 

However, as a result of the previously reported increases in labour and repair costs and the potentially adverse effects of rises in interest rates and energy costs on the economy, firm predictions are hard to make," chairman Tim Martin said in the earnings statement.  

Mr Martin, who has long campaigned against the Covid restrictions in Britain, said in the earnings statement that "perhaps the biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the possibility of further lockdowns and restrictions".

Read More

Wetherspoon's loss narrows despite higher costs

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Ryanair to base third aircraft at Shannon adding two new routes Ryanair to base third aircraft at Shannon adding two new routes
Apple Store in Singapore Apple secures ruling to slash €1.1bn fine            
#InflationPerson: Tim MartinOrganisation: Wetherspoons
<p>Wetherspoon's results also come after it said earlier this year that higher costs of labour and repairs were hurting its bottom line.</p>

Wetherspoon's loss narrows despite higher costs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s