Simply Blue steady progress in offshore wind projects

Simply Blue Group has appointed Jeremy Gault and Marie Gleeson to senior roles as the company continues to progress with its floating offshore wind projects.

Jeremy has been appointed as project manager for the group’s Emerald and Western Star floating offshore wind projects. Marie Gleeson has been appointed as external affairs and stakeholder liaison lead for the Western Star project.

Headquartered in Cork, Ireland, Simply Blue Group employs more than 100 people with unique experience in offshore wind energy.

Floating offshore wind power is now a dominant segment in Simply Blue Group's portfolio, with an impressive pipeline of 10 GW in floating offshore wind projects around the world. The company has also set its sights on the development of wave energy technology, low-impact aquaculture and has recently entered the e-fuel market.

Jeremy Gault has over 25 years of experience working in the marine and coastal domain, with a long track record in project management in the sustainable Blue Economy arena. He has successfully managed a range of European, national and local inter-disciplinary projects by bridging between interfaces such as engineering and science.

Originally trained as a mining engineer, Jeremy’s leadership, team building, and management skills delivered significant capacity building in his previous senior management role in MaREI, the Irish National Centre of Excellence in Climate, Energy and the Marine.

Jeremy holds a degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Nottingham and a Masters in Marine Resource Management from Heriot-Watt University.

Marie Gleeson joins Simply Blue Group with more than 20 years of military service at sea and ashore as a retired Irish military naval officer. She also served overseas in Chad with the United Nations.

Marie has more than a decade of experience in innovation, public sector transformation and aligning public policy with strategy development and direction. She founded NavMar Leadership in 2019 where she acted as Principal Consultant providing leadership development, Executive Coaching, and strategy consultancy services.

Marie has in-depth knowledge of marine stakeholders in Ireland and serves on the Board of Bord Iascaigh Mhara.

Marie holds an MSc in Human Resource Leadership, a postgraduate diploma in Corporate Governance, an HDip in Personnel Management, a BSc in Anatomy and Physiology and a postgraduate certificate in Innovation and Enterprise Development.