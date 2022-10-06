Apple secures ruling to slash €1.1bn fine            

Penalty for anti-competition agreements with French distributors has been reduced to €371m by court of appeal
Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 17:43

Apple has secured a €728m reduction to the record €1.1bn penalty it was hit with in 2020 for anti-competition agreements with two favoured distributors in France.

A French court of appeals reduced Apple’s total fine to about €371m after judges decided to trim the duration of one of the infringements and lower the increases applied to the penalty that took into account the firm’s economic power.

“The 90% multiple is disproportionate,” the court said in its ruling. “A 50% multiple is sufficient to guarantee that the penalties are repressive and dissuasive.” 

France’s competition watchdog has kept a close eye on Silicon Valley firm in recent years. Last year, Google was fined €500m for failing to follow an order to thrash out fair deals with news publishers. 

The California tech giant then settled on the substance of that case to avoid further fines but had previously received hefty penalties in separate cases. 

Meta, the owner of Facebook, similarly clinched an agreement earlier this year to steer clear of fines after making pledges concerning the online advertising market.

More broadly, regulators across Europe have been battling to rein in the dominance of Big Tech through a combination of fines and regulatory actions. The firms have shown they are willing to appeal the decisions, drawing out costly investigations for years. 

Apple said it planned to file another appeal at France’s top court to bring the penalty down to zero. “We believe it should be overturned in full,” it said in a statement.

The French competition agency, Autorité de la concurrence, said it was considering lodging its own appeal.

“We would like to reaffirm our desire to guarantee the dissuasive nature of our penalties, especially when it concerns market players of the calibre of [Silicon Valley firms]," said Virginie Guin, an official at the Autorité. 

• Bloomberg

