Ryanair to base third aircraft at Shannon adding two new routes

Ryanair is to base a third aircraft at Shannon Airport as it announces two new routes to Newcastle and Béziers in the South of France.
It will bring to 24, the number of routes the airline operates from Shannon a significant increase on pre pandemic levels. Ryanair's winter schedule currently operates 60 flights per week at Shannon, 66 per cent more flights than it operated in winter 2019.
The new twice weekly Béziers service will run Mondays and Saturdays and a Newcastle service will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays commencing in late March 2023.
"The addition of two new routes and a third based aircraft here at Shannon demonstrates Ryanair’s continued commitment and is another vote of confidence in our airport," CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said.
"Days like today, when an airline announces new services, are always very encouraging not only for the general public, but for those at the coalface of the tourism industry here and right along the Wild Atlantic Way, who rely on our air services to bring international visitors to their doors."