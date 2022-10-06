Ryanair to base third aircraft at Shannon adding two new routes

Airline now operates significantly more rotes from the airport than pre pandemic levels
Ryanair to base third aircraft at Shannon adding two new routes

Pictured at Shannon Airport were Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine and Ryanair's Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness with Ryanair's Adrian Kozickil and Arianna Niccoli. picture: Eamon Ward

Thu, 06 Oct, 2022 - 12:52
Alan Healy

Ryanair is to base a third aircraft at Shannon Airport as it announces two new routes to Newcastle and Béziers in the South of France.

It will bring to 24, the number of routes the airline operates from Shannon a significant increase on pre pandemic levels. Ryanair's winter schedule currently operates 60 flights per week at Shannon, 66 per cent more flights than it operated in winter 2019.

The new twice weekly Béziers service will run Mondays and Saturdays and a Newcastle service will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays commencing in late March 2023.

"The addition of two new routes and a third based aircraft here at Shannon demonstrates Ryanair’s continued commitment and is another vote of confidence in our airport," CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said.

"Days like today, when an airline announces new services, are always very encouraging not only for the general public, but for those at the coalface of the tourism industry here and right along the Wild Atlantic Way, who rely on our air services to bring international visitors to their doors."

More in this section

Tesco boss on changing shopper behaviour Tesco fights to keep UK shoppers from discount grocery rivals amid cost of living crisis
A Branch of the Ulster Bank, Roscommon, West of Ireland Ulster Bank delays account closure deadline
Apple announces new security tool Apple iPhone exports from India surge past $1bn
Aer Lingus has received 6,500 compensation applications from customers effected by last month’s IT problem that led to the cancellation of 51 flights.

Aer Lingus receives 6,500 compensation applications after IT system failure

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.218 s