Apple iPhone exports from India surge past $1bn

The devices exported from India from April to August this year comprise iPhone 11, 12 and 13 models
Apple iPhone exports from India surge past $1bn

Apple started making the iPhone 13 in India earlier this year.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022 - 12:16

Apple's iPhone exports from India crossed $1bn (€1bn) in five months since April, reflecting the tech giant's growing bet on the South Asian nation amid New Delhi's push for local manufacturing.

The outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5bn in the 12 months through March 2023, almost double when compared to the year through March 2022. 

Apple started making the iPhone 13 in India earlier this year, and the company announced last week its plans to manufacture the latest iPhone 14. The tech giant has been manufacturing iPhones in India from 2017.

The devices exported from India from April to August this year comprise iPhone 11, 12 and 13 models, Bloomberg News reported.

The report comes as Apple seeks to shift some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets including India, the second biggest smartphone market in the world, where it is also planning to assemble iPad tablets.

India and countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are increasingly becoming important to contract manufacturers supplying to American brands as they seek to diversify production away from China.  

Apple’s key Taiwanese contract manufacturers Foxconn, Wistron, and Pegatron, currently make iPhones at plants in Southern India. All three won manufacturing incentives under a federal government plan. 

To be sure, India is still far behind China. About three million iPhones were made in India last year, compared with 230 million in China, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates. 

Read More

Apple launches new iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra and second generation AirPods Pro

Reuters and Bloomberg

More in this section

Gym+Coffee to add four new outlets as expansion continues Gym+Coffee to add four new outlets as expansion continues
Miniature colorful house with stack coins Finance Ireland raises mortgage interest rate by up to 2%
Brokers welcome Central Bank’s review of consumer protection code Brokers welcome Central Bank’s review of consumer protection code
iPhonePlace: IndiaOrganisation: Apple
<p>'We’re currently in talks with them [Cork Airport] to come up with a new charging structure and if they come up with a good plan we may well put more routes in next summer. But we’re currently trying to finalise a plan with Cork.' Picture: David Creedon</p>

Cork Airport in talks to get more routes, hints Ryanair boss

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.269 s