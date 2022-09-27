Origin's revenues jump delivering record earnings per share

Strong performance across the Group’s seed and crop protection portfolios were offset by reduced fertiliser demand
Origin's revenues jump delivering record earnings per share

Origin also completed the first phase of the disposal of property in Cork generating cash flow of €19.5m. File Pic: Larry Cummins

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022 - 09:01
Alan Healy

Origin Enterprises increased revenues by 38% to €2.34bn over the past year.

Publishing its preliminary results, the agri services company said operating profit was €119.7m up 89.7% year-on-year. They said there was generally very good conditions during the key planting and application periods in all markets and said strong volume performance across the Group’s seed and crop protection portfolios were offset by reduced fertiliser demand due to significantly higher raw materials pricing.

Origin also completed the first phase of the disposal of property in Cork generating cash flow of €19.5m.

Origin’s Chief Executive Officer, Sean Coyle said the past financial year saw strong agricultural commodity price growth and volatile trading conditions across all of the Group’s three segments throughout the financial year. 

"The war in Ukraine and ongoing global energy and supply disruptions have resulted in exceptional price volatility for feed and fertiliser raw materials. Strong on-farm sentiment, bolstered by high crop prices, supported the Group in successfully navigating this price volatility across each segment."

Origin's adjusted earnings per share exceeded the top end of the guidance range, up 89% year-on-year, underpinned by favourable on-farm conditions and strong procurement and pricing across the UK and Irish fertiliser platform.

Stockbrokers Davy said Origin’s results were evidence of a year of strong execution in an acutely challenging operating environment.

More in this section

Cork Airport launches largest ever winter schedule Cork Airport launches largest ever winter schedule
EasyJet scraps Covid travel tests EasyJet to scrap carbon offsetting for investments in cutting emissions           
Cork Company of the Year Awards 2023 is launched Cork Company of the Year Awards 2023 is launched
<p>Unilever makes a huge range of grocery products, including Hellmann's, Domestos, Knorr, and Magnum ice cream.   </p>

Unilever boss to leave next year after rocky era for grocery products giant        

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.227 s