Shell pulls out of Irish offshore wind projects with Simply Blue

Cork offshore wind energy developer the Simply Blue Group said it is progressing plans towards a new partnership for major wind farms off the Cork and Clare coasts following the announcement by Shell that it was leaving the projects.

Last year, the oil giant entered an agreement with Simply Blue for a 51% share in its Emerald and Western Star offshore wind projects, which aim to develop up to 2.35gw of wind energy. The agreement was to see both companies co-develop the projects.

At the time the companies said the partnership would combine the local knowledge of Simply Blue with Shell’s offshore experience and ability to develop large complex projects.

However, the companies have confirmed they have parted ways wishing each other success. The move away from the Western Star and Emerald offshore wind projects is “a portfolio decision for Shell,” according to a joint statement.

"Simply Blue Group are progressing towards a new strategic partnership, building on the momentum of both projects to deliver government targets for Phase 2 of Ireland’s offshore wind development," the statement read.

The Emerald floating wind farm, which is in the early stages, will be located off the south coast. It aims to exploit the vast floating wind potential in the Irish part of the Celtic Sea. Some 300 megawatts of installed capacity is planned initially, with the potential to scale up to 1gw.

The Western Star Project will be located at least 35km off the west coast of Co Clare and will have a total capacity of 1.35GW, enough to power 1,145,000 homes in Ireland. The innovative floating technology proposed for this project will allow the turbines to be located far from shore and in waters over 100m deep.

Last week Simply Blue signed a memorandum of understanding with Irving Oil the Canadian firm which owns and operates the Whitegate Oil Refinery in Cork Harbour.

The companies will jointly explore opportunities for a renewable energy hub at Whitegate that would include the production of hydrogen and its use in the production of electrofuels for local and international markets.