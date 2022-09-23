BAM Ireland sees return to profits following pandemic recovery

Construction firm BAM Ireland returned to profit last year despite the impact of public health restrictions on building.

The Irish branch of the Dutch construction group turned around a €16.9m loss in 2020 and recorded a pre-tax profit of €10.7m in 2021.

The company significantly increased its revenue in 2021, posting a turnover of €626.2m, an increase from €460.8m in 2020.

In Ireland, the group is responsible for the €1.4bn National Children’s Hospital (NCH) located in Dublin.

Highlights for the firm in 2021 included the completion of the satellite sites for the new children's hospital at CHI Tallaght, as well as the "topping out" of the main structure of the NCH.

The firm also recorded an increase in total equity, rising to €84.4m in 2021, up from €74.7m the previous year.

Despite the challenging environment for the construction environment, the company showed significant recovery from the pandemic having generated increased turnover due to its strong presence in all market segments, particularly private commercial and industrial, health and education.

The company won a number of new orders including the Athy Distributor Road, a package of new-build national schools in Dublin and Cork.

Alasdair Henderson, executive director, BAM Ireland, said the results underlined the group's "commitment to customer success in what continues to be a highly competitive market".

He added that in 2022 the construction group is continuing to work with its customers and supply chain partners to improve "project performance and sustainability".