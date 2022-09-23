BAM Ireland sees return to profits following pandemic recovery

The company significantly increased its revenue in 2021, posting a turnover of €626.2m, an increase from €460.8m in 2020
BAM Ireland sees return to profits following pandemic recovery

In Ireland, the group is responsible for the €1.4bn National Children’s Hospital (NCH) located in Dublin. 

Fri, 23 Sep, 2022 - 07:51
Emma Taggart

Construction firm BAM Ireland returned to profit last year despite the impact of public health restrictions on building.

The Irish branch of the Dutch construction group turned around a €16.9m loss in 2020 and recorded a pre-tax profit of €10.7m in 2021.

The company significantly increased its revenue in 2021, posting a turnover of €626.2m, an increase from €460.8m in 2020. 

In Ireland, the group is responsible for the €1.4bn National Children’s Hospital (NCH) located in Dublin. 

Highlights for the firm in 2021 included the completion of the satellite sites for the new children's hospital at CHI Tallaght, as well as the "topping out" of the main structure of the NCH.

The firm also recorded an increase in total equity, rising to €84.4m in 2021, up from €74.7m the previous year.

Despite the challenging environment for the construction environment, the company showed significant recovery from the pandemic having generated increased turnover due to its strong presence in all market segments, particularly private commercial and industrial, health and education.

The company won a number of new orders including the Athy Distributor Road, a package of new-build national schools in Dublin and Cork.

Alasdair Henderson, executive director, BAM Ireland, said the results underlined the group's "commitment to customer success in what continues to be a highly competitive market". 

He added that in 2022 the construction group is continuing to work with its customers and supply chain partners to improve "project performance and sustainability". 

Read More

Europe energy crisis to last more than a winter, analyst says

More in this section

Oxford Street Stores Stock JD Sports is 'cautious' about trading through the year, as UK inflation soars
Pat Phelan's new weight loss start up Limbo raises €6m Pat Phelan's new weight loss start up Limbo raises €6m
Banking body meets with farmers to find out why they are not trusted Banking body meets with farmers to find out why they are not trusted
<p>New roles: (top row) Aidan Ryan, Sandra O’Malley, Paul Murphy; (bottom row) Louise Guinan, Ian McCabe, Maireadh Dale. </p>

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s