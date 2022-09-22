Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Crowe, LauraLynn, GroForth, RBK Chartered Accountants, Pluto and Matheson.

Aidan Ryan has been appointed as a director of the audit and assurances department with accountancy and business advisory firm Crowe. He joins from accountancy firm Moore, where he was director with the audit department for the past three years. Aidan began his career with Moore, having trained with the firm since joining in 2008. An experienced qualified chartered accountant, he specialises in comprehensive accounting and assurance services across a broad range of sectors. Focused on services for small- to medium-sized businesses, as well as clients in the retail, manufacturing, technology and not-for-profit sectors. He holds a BA in Finance & Accounting from Maynooth University.

Sandra O’Malley has been appointed as chair of the board of LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice. She is a qualified solicitor, a lead health and social care specialist with Willis Towers Watson insurance brokers. who has specialised in medical litigation and healthcare risk management. LauraLynn provides a ‘Community of Care’ that comprises the only children’s hospice in Ireland (LauraLynn Children’s Hospice Service) as well as two local disability services (LauraLynn Disability Services). Based in Leopardstown in Dublin, LauraLynn has a satellite service providing community-based in-the-home-care to Cork and Kerry families and operates from a base in Mallow, Cork. Sandra is an experienced health and social care risk management consultant with extensive medico-legal experience.

Paul Murphy has been appointed as operations director of virtual accounting firm GroForth, a specialist in data-driven back office financial and payroll support services. A native of Cork, Paul is well-known in the accountancy sector, designing and delivering specialised training for businesses in business-critical areas of credit control, debt management, time management, business communication and presentation skills. Paul has previously worked as a financial controller with Tipperary Crystal and as head of finance with Avis Rent a Car Ireland. Paul is also the founder of the VBC network. He trained as an accountant with O’Donovan, Cuddy and MacCarthy Accountants before qualifying as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Louise Guinan has been appointed as an insolvency practitioner with RBK Chartered Accountants, having recently obtained a practising certificate from ACCA Ireland. Louise is a senior manager in RBK's restructuring and insolvency department and has managed fellow insolvency practitioner Brendan O'Donoghue's varied portfolio of appointments since joining RBK in 2018. Louise grounded her experience with Friel Stafford, a boutique insolvency firm, and has lead assignments of behalf of various practitioners in receiverships, liquidations (solvent and insolvent) and personal insolvency schemes (bankruptcy, PIA and DSA). She has also previously worked in a sales administration role with RTÉ Technologies. She also holds a diploma in Forensic Accounting from CPA Ireland.

Ian McCabe has been appointed as head of shopper marketing with marketing agency Pluto. In his new role, he will lead the agency’s shopper marketing team, working for a roster of FMCG clients including C&C, Pladis, Irish Distillers, Heineken Ireland, Tipperary Water and Pernod Ricard. He has worked with Publicis Dublin for the last 15 years. He has also previously worked with Clockwork Management. He holds an MBS in Marketing from DCU. “It is an exciting time for us, with many new strategic projects and new business wins. Ian’s experience will add another great dimension to our expanding team,” said Cathy O’Donohue, MD of Pluto.

Maireadh Dale has been appointed as a senior partner in its finance and capital markets team with law firm Matheson. Maireadh, who joins the firm from the Dublin office of law firm Dentons Ireland, and she will work across the firm's banking and aviation teams. Maireadh has previously held senior roles with A&L Goodbody and with Bank of Ireland. She holds a Law degree from UCD. Maireadh’s practice covers aviation finance (including ABS, portfolio sales, establishing new platforms and restructurings), large international corporate financings, property, and corporate leveraged and acquisition financings. She has extensive experience in fund finance, loan sales, mezzanine lending, receivables financing and invoice discounting.