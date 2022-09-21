Deliveroo Ireland revenues surged to €43m last year

Food delivery firm's 2021 performance was the second year of the pandemic, which helped drive its rapid growth
Deliveroo Ireland revenues surged to €43m last year

Deliveroo directors said 'the culture of eating out will likely not revert to the way it was pre-Covid for some time'.

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022 - 13:14
Gordon Deegan

Revenues at the Irish arm of takeaway food delivery firm Deliveroo last year climbed again last year — the second year of the pandemic.        

Revenues at Deliveroo Ireland Ltd reached €43.2m, up by 64% from the previous year, new accounts show.

The 2021 performance was the second year of the pandemic, which helped drive its rapid growth.

Deliveroo Ireland revenues had also surged in 2020, by 91% to €26.3m. 

The directors of the firm said in the accounts that revenues rose “as a result of increased demand, the change in ordering behaviour and sales mix brought about the impact of Covid-19”.

The surge in revenues helped push its pre-tax profits up by 27% to €819,246, after taking into account a foreign exchange loss and its interest bill on the company's borrowings.  

Gross profits increased by 75% to €14.74m, “reflecting both increased demand and the scalable unit economics of the business model”.

The directors also said “the culture of eating out will likely not revert to the way it was pre-Covid for some time”. 

The Irish company directly employs 10 people in sales, marketing, and operations, with staff costs amounting last year to almost €626,990. It also posted sales costs of €28.4m and administration expenses of just over €5m. 

Read More

Four-day week a success for most firms

More in this section

B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher insists trading still strong amid cost-of-living crisis B&Q and Screwfix owner Kingfisher insists trading still strong amid cost-of-living crisis
Frasers Group financials Mike Ashley loosens control as he steps down from Sports Direct-owner Frasers
TUI stores closures TUI winter bookings catching up to pre-pandemic levels
Organisation: Deliveroo
<p>JD Sports’ shares were little changed in early trading. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire</p>

JD Sports to pay former CEO Cowgill over €6m after exit

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.312 s