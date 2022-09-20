Iconic expands to Cork's Navigation Square

There is clear evidence of increasing demand for flexible workspaces in Cork as businesses continue to plan their return to the office, the CEO of Iconic has said as they officially launched their new workspace in Navigation Square.

The firm said it has a significant portfolio in Dublin and Cork was the next logical location for expansion outside the capital. Iconic has opened new space across an entire 14,000 sq ft floor in Navigation Square, developed by O'Callaghan Properties. It is the latest in a number of flexible workspaces available to companies and individuals in the city with hybrid working now an element of most firms.