Iconic expands to Cork's Navigation Square

There is clear evidence of increasing demand for flexible workspaces in Cork as businesses continue to plan their return to the office, the CEO of Iconic has said as they officially launched their new workspace in Navigation Square.
The firm said it has a significant portfolio in Dublin and Cork was the next logical location for expansion outside the capital. Iconic has opened new space across an entire 14,000 sq ft floor in Navigation Square, developed by O'Callaghan Properties. It is the latest in a number of flexible workspaces available to companies and individuals in the city with hybrid working now an element of most firms.
"There is clear evidence of increasing demand for flexible workspace solutions in Cork city.” Joe McGinley said. ”This strategic business move has been a work in progress for a number of months now, and finding the right property and location for this next step outside of Dublin, was essential to the culture and essence of Iconic Offices."
He pointed to the exciting ecosystem in Cork that includes the presence of large multinationals like Apple and Pfizer combined with quality colleges, R&D centres, indigenous start-ups, inbound FDI, and a culture for innovation.
"I came to Cork 15 years ago and fell in love with this city." said Jason Sleator, commercial area manager at Iconic Offices in Cork. "It has become my home and I’ve seen it grow from strength to strength since I got here."
Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy said feedback from its members indicates that more and more are returning to the office with different requirements and models to meet a rapidly evolving work environment.
"As Cork continues to grow with significant levels of new investment and expansion activity, it is important the necessary business infrastructure is in place to meet this demand. I wish Iconic Offices every success in providing our city with this new, vibrant and innovative workspace," he said.