VW set to reap €400m in profits by selling gas back onto market  

Volkswagen is set to receive hundreds of millions of euros in trading profits as it offloads a massive gas fuel hedge, selling large amounts of fuel it previously purchased back into the German market.

Europe’s largest carmaker has directed the sale of 2.6 terawatt-hours worth of gas contracts, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News. That is enough gas to run about 200,000 normal, gas-heated homes for a year.

Gas prices are now trading many times higher than their levels when VW purchased the supply, due to an unprecedented energy crisis. Based on recent prices, VW could be set to receive about €400m in profit, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The company had planned to use the gas next year at its two power plants in Wolfsburg as part of a fuel switch away from coal. However, the price surge, combined with economic and political pressures to conserve the fuel, have led the company to sell it and stick to coal for now, according to people familiar with the matter.

The advance purchases — known as hedges, to protect against price volatility — were bought through supplier Wingas on Trading Hub Europe as far back as 2020, when the market price was about €30 per megawatt-hour.

Gas futures on the hub are now trading near €200 per megawatt-hour. The windfall from the sale is highly dependent on how the market price changes as the hedges are gradually sold off over several weeks.

A spokesperson for VW declined to comment on internal business transactions.

The trade is just one example of the impact of the crisis, as businesses across the continent face soaring costs. Russia slashed gas supplies to the EU in the fallout of its invasion of Ukraine, forcing the EU to take emergency steps to shield consumers and companies from financial pain ahead of winter.